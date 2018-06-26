Ecosmob Offers SBC Solution To Securify VoIP Gateway for Telecom Industry

VoIP has brought along inherent security risks and carriers need something beyond the normal firewall. This is available in the form of session border controller or SBC that is available from Ecosmob.

Ecosmob, announced availability of SBC solutions to address security concerns of telecom carriers.

Ecosmob already provides a host of VoIP based solutions such as class 4 softswitch, IVR, conferencing and WebRTC clients. According to its president, security is of vital concern to VoIP services. Communications in business must be secure and there should be no loopholes that intruders can exploit to listen in or to launch malicious DDoS or DOS attacks. Commonly installed gateways and firewalls do not provide adequate protection. Ecosmob’s session border controller provides full protection for VoIP networks.

Ecosmob SBC solution development incorporates a variety of features focused on security of VoIP networks. Its team of experts analyzes the latest developments in network attacks and incorporate safeguards into the SBC to prevent denial of service attacks. Toll fraud and fuzzing are security concerns and the SBC solution takes care of this besides incorporating policies to prevent end point access. The software SBC includes encryption models that make it impossible for eavesdroppers to listen in to conversation. Ideally, the SBC should reside at the originating as well as terminating points for total security. The SBC scans SIP enabled traffic at all times and detects suspicious activity to alert administrators to take preventive action.

Apart from security benefits, the SBC also offers other benefits. Network address translation is inherent in the package. NAT allows smooth communication between networks while hiding IP topology. It also functions as a traffic police, allocates resources and provides interoperability between IPV4 to IPV6. Installing SBC can help VoIP providers deliver better services since the solution takes care of media transcoding and protocol translation. Quality of service improves as does call clarity. Least cost routing and load balancing are the other features apart from DTMF detection and generation that allows legacy fax and phone as well as IVRs to function without flaws.

It is easy to gather data from the SBC and use it for analytics and reporting that further improve VoIP services.

SBC, said the VP, is not an option but an indispensable part of the chain that includes class 4 softswitch. Ecosmob implements session border control in an elegant way to provide maximized security for VoIP networks or media transcoding or both with added reporting and also billing features as may be needed. Offered as a software solution, Ecosmob SBC is scalable and can adapt to increasing traffic with ease. The company offers full support at all stages.

Interested telecom carriers and VoIP service providers may get in touch by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via website https://www.freeswitchservice.com.