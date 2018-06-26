Electric Bicycles Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Electric Bicycles Market Report 2018 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Sales and Regional Analysis, include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Electric Bicycles Market research report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and key player’s outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

Wildcat (U.S.), AEV Conversions (U.S.), Zone Offroad (U.S.), Icon Vehicle Dynamics (U.S.), 4 Wheel Parts (U.S.), Extreme Offroad & Performance (U.S.), Stylin Trucks (U.S.), and Summit Racing Equipment (U.S.) are some of the key Electric Bicycles Manufacturers are analyzed in report.

Market Scenario:

Electric Bicycle Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 21,347 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.91%. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness growth opportunities over the forecast period as various governing bodies have launched initiatives with the purpose to build bicycle highway lanes for e-bikes and motorized vehicles. The schemes are funded with a huge budget, and it will also focus on improving the biking infrastructure. There have been proposals to develop two-way bike lanes on one-way streets to ensure quick commuting of cycles. This will ensure a higher use of bikes than the metro, for daily commute.

The scope of the study segments the global automotive electric drivetrain systems market by its type, battery type, motor type, and region

By Type:

Pedal Assist or Pedelecs

Power on Demand

Pedal Assist with Power on Demand

By Electric Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid

Li-Ion Battery

By Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Drive Electric

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

