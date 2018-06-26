Ghost Mixer Organizes an Interview Session with Its Customers to answer their queries related to Bitcoin Mixing Service

Ghost Mixer offers secured online bitcoin mixing service for making every bitcoin transaction anonymous. Recently, one of their customers John had gone through an interview session and explained about his experience with Ghost Mixer.

As stated by John; I was looking for a reliable bitcoin mixing service and then I came across “Ghost Mixer”. Before mixing my bitcoins, I contacted the Admin and here’s a brief about the discussion:

What is bitcoin mixing service?

Bitcoins are considered as the most effective way for online payments without losing money through inflated transaction fees, but they are traceable along the block chain from one bitcoin address to another. By using bitcoin mixing service, you can tumble your bitcoins securely with different ones which cannot be associated with the original owner.

What is the advantage of using bitcoins?

There are several benefits of using bitcoins, some of them are user anonymity, secured payments, little to no transaction fee, etc.

Can I access Ghost Mixer via Tor?

Absolutely, you can access our bitcoin mixing service anytime via Tor URL – http://gmixer4h7e5fjmih.onion/~gmixer/ and access our bitcoin tumbling service.

How does Bitcoin Mixing Work?

Bitcoin activities are recorded and are available publicly via the block chain. Bitcoin mixing aims to improve the anonymity of crypto currencies over the block chain. Initially, a user sends his bitcoins to the mixer’s address which is registered for each user individually. After that, the bitcoins are mixed with transactions of other people or distributed among hundreds or thousands of wallets that belong to the mixer. Once this process is complete, the bitcoins are sent to the desired receiver.

How can I check my bitcoin transaction status?

With us, it’s a very easy and convenient process. You just need to visit our page http://ghostmixer.cc/check/status and after entering your Ghost Mixer ID, you can get the complete status of your transaction.

After my interaction with the Admin, I was sure about using the bitcoin mixing services by Ghost Mixer. Their answers helped me develop confidence that Ghost Mixer can help make my Bitcoin payments more secure and anonymous.

Ghost Mixer’s priority is the customer’s anonymity and hence in order to attain the valuable trust of the clients, they aim to deliver encrypted bitcoin transactions through their bitcoin mixing.

So if you want to avail their services, visit at https://www.ghostmixer.cc/ today!

About the Company:

Ghost Mixer is the leading and well established bitcoin mixing service provider over the block chain technology. For the bitcoin enthusiasts, we provide the opportunity to mix their bitcoins and transfer them by using two or more forward addresses that ensures complete securing while transaction. Apart from bitcoin mixing, through our service you can also check the transaction status of your bitcoins.