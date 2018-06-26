Hillary Clinton Nursing School Students get 100% Placement @Fortis Hospital, New Delhi (Okhla) and Dehradun

General Nursing and Midwifery, Hillary Clinton Nursing School, VGCF, has declared 100% Campus Placements for their students at Fortis hospital in major metropolitan cities in Delhi (Okhla) and Dehradun. In total 38 students had appeared for the interview and blissfully all of them got selected at the India’s leading Hospital.

The outstanding performance by the students has made the Institution proud and has motivated other students to perform them better. The VGCF authorities had congratulated the Students for achieving 100% Placements. The students have worked hard to achieve their dream jobs in India’s leading Hospital.

Mr. A. D. Sharma, Chairman, VGCF, said, “Always “Think Big”, GNM students have proven themselves with 100% placement records during this session. We would like to congratulate all the students and faculty for their commendable hard work which had helped them to get through the stringent recruitment process. We feel proud when Fortis recruiting team had talked overwhelmingly about the potential of our students. GNM teachers and allied staff members had and are working hard, to enhance student’s employability and their skills in the field of Nursing. Over the years, the Institute has developed a unique environment and infrastructure that can deliver medical education of global standards.”

About Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation

Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation, (VGCF) is an amalgam of devoted hands and strong minds for providing outstanding quality education to the next generation. The overarching aim of the foundation is to empower women and girls of marginalized groups through sustainable initiatives in the field of education, which will enable them to be economically and socially secure. It was started as a society under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1960 in Delhi on 4th July, 1997. The foundation is first in introducing non-technical education in IIT, Kharagpur. Vinod Gupta School of Management and Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law are such significant projects set up by the foundation in IIT, Kharagpur. Besides this, many educational institutions were established and run through charity activities of the foundation. While Ramrati Education Complex at Rampur Maniharan in Saharanpur Dist is run by the foundation itself, Dr Giri Lal Gupta School for Public Health and Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma Institute of Democracy in the campus of Lucknow University were established by the foundation and subsequently handed over to the university.

The foundation is named after its founder Mr Vinod Gupta, an NRI and now a well established entrepreneur in United States of America. He was born on 4th July, 1946 in Rampur Maniharan, Uttar Pradesh and after completing his B tech from IIT, Kharagpur, he left for America to pursue his higher education and then permanently settled there. The Board of Governors of the foundation comprises of eminent people. The Chairman, Mr Ashutosh Dayal Sharma is the Chairman of Quest V.C Pvt Ltd and son of former President of India Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, and Mr BK Goswami, Member Board of Governors and its first Chairman, is a Retd IAS and former Chief Advisor to Govt of UP and J&K.