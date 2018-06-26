Offshore Decommissioning 2018 Market Size, Industry New Tech Developments & Regional Outlook from 2018 To 2023

The process of decommissioning of offshore oil and gas platforms, is critical in terms of environmental protection concerns, as it has probable effects on the marine ecosystem, along with disposal of hazardous substances. Offshore decommissioning encompasses different activities for removal of installations, namely, project management, engineering and planning, permitting and regulatory compliance, platform preparation, well plugging and abandonment, conductor removal, mobilization and demobilization of derrick barges, platform removal, pipeline and power cable decommissioning, materials disposal, and site clearance.

A number of oil & gas fields predominant in the North Sea region and Gulf of Mexico region are aging with more than 600 projects expected to be dismantled during the next five years. Thus, decommissioning is a rapidly developing sector in the petroleum business. The high risk and hazard associated with old platforms and rigs have created an intense need to remove these structures. The valuables scavenged such as high-quality steel, cables, machinery, drill bits and others can recoup and offset costs associated with decommissioning.

Technological advancement has resulted in technological obsolescence and shortening lifecycle of machinery. The growing capabilities and capacities of advanced machinery coupled with falling cost of new machinery have created a significant refurbishing business for decommissioning solution providers.

