Surface mount technology Market 2018: Industry Demand, Development Status and Growth Factors 2023

Market Scenario:

Surface mount technology is a technique of producing electronic circuits by mounting the components onto the printed circuit board (PCB) without drilling any hole on the PCB. The components have small metal tabs that are soldered to the printed circuit board (PCB).Surface mount technology is related to global electronics industry.

Benefits of Surface Mount Technology can be given as the Surface Mount Technology components are smaller in size; they have higher component density and can be placed on both sides of the printed circuit board. Surface Mount Technology components consist of passive surface mount devices, transistor & diodes and integrated circuits. These components have lower initial costs. But Surface Mount Technology also has a few drawbacks as, repair is more difficult and the components cannot be directly used on a breadboard.

The ever increasing demand for smart gadgets is being worldwide which results in demand of many electronic components which require surface mount technology for the printed circuit boards. Therefore the Surface Mount Technology equipment market is driven by the need for miniaturization of products and higher accuracy. In this era of automation, it has been observed that automotive sector has also created a huge demand for Surface Mount Technology for the manufacturing of high-tech vehicles.

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~4 Billion by 2022, at ~8% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Study Objectives of Industrial Automation Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of equipment, components and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Surface Mount Technology Equipment

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Surface Mount Technology Equipment market are –CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.), Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(Japan), Mycronic AB (Sweden), Assembly Systems (Germany), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), and Orbotech Ltd. (Israel)

Segments:

Surface Mount Technology Equipment market by Equipment:

Pick and place

Coating equipment

Solder equipment

Cleaning agents

Rework and repair equipment

Surface Mount Technology Equipment market by end user industries:

Telecommunication

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical

Surface Mount Technology Equipment market by Components:

Passive surface mount devices

Transistor & diodes

Integrated circuits

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Surface Mount Technology is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific region is dominated in Surface Mount Technology market followed by Latin America.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the Surface Mount Technology market due to the higher availability of skilled labor and increasing penetration of high tech devices which require miniaturization. Countries like India and China with high population results in increasing consumer electronics demand which gives a booster to the use of Surface Mount Technology market.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Surface mount component device distributors and providers

Research/Consultancy firms

