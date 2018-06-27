Boost the construction by advance steel

ARS organized Mason Meet

Cuddalore: To further improve the building construction, Tamil Nadu’s leading company ARS Steel played its part by educating mason on how to use advanced construction steel by arranging a mason meet.

This meet organized at Panruti, Cuddalore the company’s officials shared with Mason’s the features of advanced steel, for their effective utilization and in making the skyscrapers sustainable. Mason better described the PSI, Corrosion proof and ductile capacity. Presence of around 170 Masons was marked in the meet. Explaining the importance of steel rebar’s 10000 PSI capacity, the company also mentioned its high quality TMT ARS PIXON. Officials explained the benefits of using ARS PIXON. The company along with the meet also arranged a lucky draw for encouraging Mason. Along with, they were also honored by giving gifts.

During the meet ARS Steel officials said, “We are manufacturing the best quality steel in the state and we are also trying to provide all the important information to Mason So that they can choose the best construction steel and TMT before construction. Which is effective in making the building sustainable for a long time. ”

