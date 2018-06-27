Diverse Custom Properties Now Offering Free Estimates

Ardmore, OK – Diverse Custom Properties, a construction, and demolition service provider are now providing free custom on-site estimates and consultations for all services required.

Diverse Custom Properties has been serving Ardmore and nearby areas such as Ada, Durant, and Edmond since they were founded in 2010. As a locally owned and operated business, they have helped countless numbers of local residential and commercial property owners.

The free estimates consist of an in-person consultation. The location is inspected, and all details of the project are taken into account. From there, a full estimate including cost and length of the project will be given.

Aside from construction and demolition services, their service menu includes roll off rentals, land clearing & excavation, industrial electrical services, automation services, pipeline rights-of-way & maintenance, and more.

Diverse Custom Properties takes pride in both the work they do and the relationships they build with their customers. Every client is treated with the respect they deserve.

Schedule your free consultation today.

About DiverseConstructionOK.com: Diverse Custom Properties (https://www.diverseconstructionok.com) is family owned and operated. They have over 21 years of experience in the construction and demolition business. They have over a decade of experience in the industrial electrical industry.

Contact:

Diverse Custom Properties

jonowen09@yahoo.com

Ardmore, OK