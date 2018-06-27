Smart GlassMarket Poised to Register 16.50% CAGR through 2023

A Research Study Titled, “Smart Glass Market By Technology And Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Market Highlights

In 2014, the Global Smart Glass Market was evaluated around USD 1.95 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.70 billion by 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.50% over the forecast period. The growth of the global market is assigned to the capability of the glass to modulate heat and transmit light in accordance with the external ecological conditions. As structure owners recognized the long-term benefits linked with energy competence, they have initiated demonstrating a preference towards implementing this technology.

Key growth Factors affecting in global Market:

The market is acquiring prominence owing to the appearance of strict regulations regarding large-scale urbanization and energy efficiency in emerging countries. Amplified investments in the production of smart glass along with the formation of industrial-scale manufacturing capacity, has considerably contributed towards industry growth. Rising consolidations between technology suppliers and providers are boosting the smart glass development, customized as per an extensive range of application fields. Factors like rising applications in aviation, marine, and power generation are assisting the market growth. In addition, the appearance of novel solutions has contributed to the development of smart windows in the architectural segment. The rising importance of green energy initiatives, like green & eco-friendly buildings, and the prominence of non-electric technologies, like thermochromic technology, has fueled the market growth. Administrative support rendered by several governments, via financial aid and tax initiatives around the world is also bestowing to the market demand.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016, North American region ruled the global smart glass industry with a market share around 35%. Encouraging regulations and authorizations have contributed to the expansion of these products in this region. They have altered total energy savings and abbreviated maintenance costs directing to impact the growth of the market positively. The U.S. governments and the European Union territories are scheduling to regulate the implementation of smart glass-integrated electronic instruments and have led their transport departments toward the similar. Furthermore, the existence of major players in this region and the rising automotive production are assisting the growth of the market.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

The major market players are Vision Systems, PPG Industries Inc., Research Frontiers Inc., Corning, INC., Sage Electronics, Pleotint LLC, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., SmartGlass International Ltd., Ravenbrick LLC, Pleotint LLC, Saint-Gobain S.A., and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company. The market is ruled by a few key players rendering solutions for end-user applications.

Smart Glass Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

What Our Report Offer:

1) An extensive research study on the Global Smart Glass Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Smart Glass Market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

