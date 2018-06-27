Smart Government Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2023

Smart Government Market, By Solution (Government Resource Planning System, Security, Analytics, Remote Monitoring), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Smart government relies on information systems and communication networks. It uses business models, innovative policies and technology for making everyday challenges easier. Major driving factors for the growth of smart government market are growing demand for digital mediums and smart technologies owing to technological advancements. Increasing demand for technological advancements and emerging technical adoptions is helping in driving investments in the smart government market.

The smart government market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service and deployment. The solution segment is further bifurcated into security, analytics, government resource planning system, remote monitoring, open data platform, network management and others. Out of these, remote monitoring solutions are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Remote monitoring helps in tracking the assets, provides safety and offers maximum efficiency. Another reason for the growth of remote monitoring segment is the decrease in the costs of sensors which is making deployment of solutions feasible.

The global Smart Government Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 37 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Smart Government Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the smart government market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of solution, service and deployment.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for smart government

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the smart governmen

Key Players:

The prominent players in Smart Government Market are – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Entrust Datacard Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Imex Systems Inc. (Canada), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Smart government market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Solution

• Security

• Analytics

• Government Resource Planning System

• Remote Monitoring

• Open Data Platform

• Network Management

• Others

By Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of smart government market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in Smart government market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

Intended Audience

• Technology investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• System integrators

• Cloud service providers

• Security service providers

• Local, state, and central governments

• Government organizations

• Government consultants and advisors

• Analytics solutions and services providers

• Professional and managed services providers

