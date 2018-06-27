The Curriculum of e-Institute Brings Students a Step Closer to Earning Their High School Diploma

The curriculum of e-Institute includes electives and required high school courses, such as math and science, to help aspiring individuals to complete high school and obtain a diploma.

[GLENDALE, 6/27/2018] — e-Institute, a premier charter high school in Glendale, Arizona, features a competitive, excellent, and well-rounded high school curriculum for individuals who want to graduate with a high school diploma. The school makes sure that students get the quality education they need by giving them a holistic curriculum.

Wide Range of Required and Elective High School Courses

The curriculum of e-Institute consists of the following required courses in high school:

• Fine Arts and Humanities – Art Appreciation and Humanities

• Language Arts

• Math – Algebra and Geometry

• Science – Chemistry, Biology, Earth Science, and Physics

• Social Studies – American Economics, American Government, U.S. History/Geography, and World History/Geography

Students also have the option to take these high school elective courses:

• Building Vocabulary

• Civics

• Cooperative Education/Work Experience

• Elements of Reading

• Elements of Writing

Enrolling at e-Institute

Enrolling in the Arizona-based charter high school is a good option for students looking to:

• Catch up on missed classes to graduate on time

• Speed up their graduation date by earning extra credits

• Have the option to return to high school and obtain a diploma without actually going back to regular high school

• Finish high school while keeping a full-time job or career

Individuals who want to take up one of the courses offered by e-Institute will need to download, fill out, and submit the enrollment application form, which is available on the school website. Additionally, they will need to submit originals or copies of certain documents, such as proof of residency, withdrawal form from the previous school, and birth certificate.

About e-Institute

e-Institute takes pride in offering students a great alternative opportunity to complete high school. The school provides a self-paced learning setting for its students, as it believes that each individual has his or her own learning needs and style.

Additionally, the school believes that education has the power to change lives. That’s why it does everything it can to make high school education as accessible to people as possible.

Log on to https://www.e-institute.us for more details.