Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market to reach a market size of $66 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market, published by KBV research, the Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size is estimated to reach $66 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The Portable Analyzers market held the largest share in the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by Modality in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The Companion Animals market held the largest share in the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by Animal in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Livestock Animals market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The Veterinary Clinics market dominated the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Heska Corporation, Vepalabs, Nova Biomedical, LifeHealth, LLC, Abaxis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthcare, OPTI Medical Systems Inc., and Radiometer Medical ApS.
Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size Segmentation
By Modality
Portable Analyzers
Handheld Analyzers
By Animal
Companion Animals
Poultry & Dairy animals
Livestock Animals
Others
By End User
Veterinary Clinics
Veterinary Laboratories
Research Laboratories
Others
By Geography
North America Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size
US Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size
Canada Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size
Mexico Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size
Other NA Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size
Europe Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size
Germany Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
UK Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
France Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Russia Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Spain Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Italy Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Other EU Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Asia Pacific Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
China Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Japan Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
India Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
South Korea Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Singapore Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Malaysia Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Other APAC Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Brazil Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Argentina Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
UAE Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Saudi Arabia Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
South Africa Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Nigeria Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Other LAMEA Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market
Companies Profiled
Heska Corporation
Vepalabs
Nova Biomedical
LifeHealth, LLC
Abaxis, Inc.
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Bayer AG
Siemens Healthcare
OPTI Medical Systems Inc.
Radiometer Medical ApS
