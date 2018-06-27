Wireless Security System Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Wireless security system are the security measures that are designed to protect residential and commercial areas from any attacks, to cease unauthorized access and to monitor commercial/residential property. Wireless security system is a broad term which includes video surveillance, access control protocols, firewalls, and many other techniques.

The study indicates that the Wireless Security System Market is boosted by the increasing demand for security measures due to the increasing threats. The study indicates that apart from it the increasing usage of IoT and advancements in the wireless technology also drives the wireless security system market. The technological advancements are contributing to development of cost effective security systems which boosts the wireless security system market. The study indicates that high costs of wireless security systems is a challenge faced by the wireless security system market.

The global wireless security system market is expected to grow at USD ~140 Billion by 2023, at ~11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of wireless security system market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements and high security concerns has driven the market of wireless security system in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in wireless security system market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth in the wireless security system market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the wireless security system market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the wireless security system market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Assa Abloy (Sweden), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (Germany), ADT Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Fluke Corporation (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), among others

Segments:

The global wireless security system market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

Wireless Security System Market by Type:

Wireless Home Security

Wireless security cameras

Wireless alarm system

Wireless monitoring systems

Wireless Network Security

Firewall

Intrusion prevention/detection systems

Identity and access management systems

Others

Wireless Security System Market by End-User:

BFSI

Commercial and residential

Government

Construction and architecture

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Study Objective of Wireless Security System Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Wireless Security System Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Wireless Security System market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by verticals, by type, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Wireless Security System Market.

Intended Audience

Software investors

Security solution vendors

Wireless security system service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

