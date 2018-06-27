With #LetsStartWithI, Tomorrow’s India traces the path to bringing Ideal India into life

New Delhi, June 27, 2018: The world can be a happy place to live in if the dwellers realize their worth, responsibility, and purpose of living. The world is built on the harmony between countries, the countries on harmony between citizens, and citizens on ethical values. Such is the motto of Tomorrow’s India, the Not-for-Profit organization owned by Global Social (India) Foundation.

On the onset of 2018, Tomorrow’s India started a nationwide campaign #LetsStartWithI in association with their radio partner, Radio Mirchi. The mission of the initiative was to inspire people for building a better India which will restore the glory of its golden past and emerge as the perfect abode for our future generation. The campaign, Tomorrow’s India, visits different places and motivates people to pledge for making India a better place for tomorrow. This campaign focuses on the significant role that every citizen plays in the building a nation’s present and future. The goal is to make people realize that their small actions can make a better India. If everyone takes a pledge to stand against every petty misdemeanor around them, even the worst problems can be thwarted and prevented forever.

Until now, the campaign has already gained huge appreciation from the Indian youth and thinkers alike in the national capital region (NCR). RJ Naved, who is the face of the campaign, is also aligned with #LetsStartWithI to invoke people for active participation in this progressive movement. With the humble support from Lenskart, 1 mg, Grofers, Ferns N Petals (FNP), Recliners India, EaseMyTrip.in, Shuttl, Smaaash, Tales & Spirits, Pepper Pot, Ambrosia Bliss, Gola Sizzlers, Café Hawkers, The Tipsy Elephant, Mirza-Awadhi Cuisine, Spago-Italian, Foodama.in, Adventure Island, Anytime Fitness, Castle 9, Zaffran-North India, Niryas, Body Canvas Tattoos & Piercings Studio, Mucchad Di Chai, Indian Grill Room, Appu Ghar Oysters, Urban Café and Wing Ding Pub & Café, #LetsStartWithI is flourishing profusely with pride.

The campaign had already been organized at many prime locations of the state, including DLF Cyber City, Kamla Nagar, and Connaught Place. Presently, #LetsStartWithI is inspiring people for change at Kidzania, Entertainment City (Noida).

Within 30 days, #LetsStartWithI received over 3000 entries and reached the audience of nearly three lacs. Tomorrow’s India is the first ever Not-for-Profit organization to adapt the latest Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology in their campaign strategy. Using AR and VR integrated video snippets; people took pledges for small acts of kindness which can bring massive change as a whole like “I pledge to support the shivering hands of grandpa and grandma struggling to walk at a public place”, “I pledge to report the child helpline whenever I see a child working at Dhaba or restaurants”, “I pledge to make women feel safe in public transport at night” etc. Also, on the behalf of every individual Tomorrow’s India donates 1 rupee per pledge to Global Social (India) Foundation Fund.

Mr. H P Singh, Founder & Chairman of Global Social (India) Foundation gave a clear insight into the concept of #LetsStartWithI campaign in the following words, “Many a time, we hear children and youth are the future of India, they shall shape a better India. The great duty is handed over to the little shoulders of kids only, while we, matured adults, continue living the ways we want without thinking of the consequences. We often ignore the national or other environmental issues assuming it doesn’t matter. It’s high time for us to realize our responsibility and make India a world-class nation. For this, we must start with “I” from today.”