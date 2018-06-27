X-Pak Supplies Custom Printed Strapping for Businesses

X-Pak offers custom printing services for their strapping products. Each strap from X-Pak is robust, safe and complies with Australian shipping standards.

[Tamworth, 27/06/2018] – X-Pak, a family owned strapping business based in Australia, provides custom printed strapping options for businesses that want branded strapping. The company ensures that every strapping system is robust, safe and complies with Australian shipping standards.

Custom Printed Strapping

Printing a logo or customised message onto the strapping is one way X-Pak adds value to its products. Branded strapping provides businesses with an advertising tool to enhance their visibility. They also help businesses identify various categories in their product range, making organising pallet racking easier.

Businesses can add tag lines, technical specifications or any other information that is important to the product, customer or industry. This helps people to trust a business, especially one that cares about delivering quality products and consistency.

The steps to custom printed strapping include:

1. Ensure minimum order quantities can be met. Around 90 coils of strapping is the minimum requirement for manufacturing.

2. Send artwork proof and complete the customer sign off.

3. Receive X-Pak’s custom strapping within 8 to 15 weeks.

The X-Pak Advantage

X-Pak ensures that their products are safe and easy to operate, saving clients both time and money. All the strapping and lashing systems are designed to streamline procedures, and are constructed with heavy-duty components to enhance their efficiency in a wide range of applications.

Each strapping system from X-Pak is certified to international shipping standards. Since the products are also used in outdoor applications, the company designs its products to withstand the tough Australian climate. Other than mining, X-Pak services civil, oil, gas and manufacturing industries.

About X-Pak

X-Pak is a leading provider of specialised strapping systems in New South Wales. They are a dedicated and experienced team that provides industry-leading strapping products and delivery services throughout Australia, including Sydney, Darwin, Perth, Melbourne, Tasmania and Brisbane. They ensure damage-free transportation of products to their clients.

For more information about X-Pak and other product enquiries, visit their website at https://www.xpak.com.au/.