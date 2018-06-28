AMX Mining Appoints Dr. Liang Jinxing to the Board of Directors

AMX Mining is strengthening its position on focusing on becoming the lowest cost lithium supplier for the lithium battery industry.

AMX Mining (ISIN: CN9738820018), a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits with the mission to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities, today announced the appointment of Dr. Liang Jinxing to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Jinxing, who joined AMX Mining since its inception as COO, is an experienced geoscientist with a PhD in geochemistry from the University of Shenzhen and 20 years of experience of successful project development. This includes over a decade working for an international engineering consulting company, including a wide range of groundwater-focused projects in the resource and energy sectors. Dr. Jinxing’s focus for the last ten years has been on senior technical and executive management roles for publicly-listed companies. During this time, he has successfully taken projects from inception to production while delivering sustained corporate growth.

Dr. Liang Jinxing commented with respect to the appointment, “It will be a pleasure to work alongside AMX Mining team for the next period as we are preparing all that is necessary to list the company. We will also learn a lot in the field during the next drilling campaigns. We will undergo an excellent job in leading the engineering team through the mini-pilot plant and to the production of the first flowsheet for the project, which will be released soon.”

AMX Mining CEO, Mou Yang Guoqiang commented, “I am pleased to welcome Liang to the AMX Mining Board. His project experience and expertise will strengthen our Board as we continue to grow the Company towards the process of listing it on the Chinese Major Exchanges.”

The company has announced also that is undertaking Preliminary Economic Assessment level work to better understand the economics and feasibility of using modern processing techniques to convert the Beihuo Salt Lake Project brines into the high purity lithium products required for new energy storage uses.

About AMX Mining (ISIN: CN9738820018)

AMX Mining is a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits. AMX Mining’s mission is to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities. The firm is an emerging low-cost developer of lithium concentrates with its 100% owned project, a world class Lithium-brine project located in Beihuo Salt Lake. The asset is well positioned to benefit from the robust lithium market fundamentals on the back of emerging electric vehicle and energy storage growth given its proximity to infrastructure, advanced feasibility stage, advanced offtake agreements and a highly experienced management team.

http://www.amxmining.com

