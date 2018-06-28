Military Retirement Calculator Lets Vets Envision Financial Future

WINTERSVILLE, OH – MAY 26, 2018 – Active Duty Passive Income dedicates itself to helping active duty military members and veterans find the key to financial freedom. The real estate investing club now offers an app to help teach them how.

The Military Retirement Calculator gives members a glimpse at how soon they could reach their financial freedom number through real estate investing. It helps break down the complexity of compounding and recycling cash flow to buy more rental properties by letting them see what their income and equity may be at any given month or year.

The app user provides an average purchase price, down payment, monthly savings, rental income, interest rate and expenses. The app figures out monthly savings and each property’s cash flow to suggest the likely down payment for each consecutive property.

“This strategy will snowball in time and grow your wealth and income exponentially,” said founder/CEOMarkianSich.

The Military Retirement Calculator app is available on iTunes. It requires iOS 10.0 or later and is compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

The app is just one example of how Active Duty Passive Income strives to teach military members how to invest in real estate. Other initiatives include its military real estate investing academy, the only online course that teaches military members how to achieve financial freedom through real estate investing.

The club offers consistent communication including advice to help members succeed. Members also receive encouragement and direct access to the Active Duty Passive Income team.

In order to quality for membership in the club, potential members must be a member of the military or spouse as well as a real estate investor or academy student ready to invest.

For more information, visit its website at https://www.activedutypassiveincome.com or call 619-880-0225.