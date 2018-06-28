Overview of a leading High Quality Finishing Textile Fabric Machine Supplier in Korea

It has been 30 years since the company started its business based on the spirit of business and the spirit of craftsmanship that products are the face of the company, and that they are everything of the company. Deeply appreciate for love and kindness in pyung chang machinery.

Since its establishment in 1975, we have designed, produced, assembled, and operated the best products based on the technology and know-how accumulated under the customer-oriented business philosophy of supplying the highest quality machines along with the development of Korea’s textile processing industry. While Pyung chang has acquired five patents, seven practical plans, a venture company registration, ISO 9001 certification, and a national industrial package, it is always capable of providing advanced research and development skills to enhance the competitiveness of its customers.

In the future, we invite you to participate in quality management and continuous research and development to further develop our product into a reliable manufacturer that delivers high-quality high-tech machinery to meet your needs.

Auto-hot air brushing machine

We are confident in recommending this new machine we developed and showcased. The above machine uses a specially molded heater and burner to remove the powerful hot air, to move the amount of air using an inverter equipped with a hot air blower, and to adjust the amount of air using a fine machined nozzle in the dust blanket (tree nose). It will also contribute to the refinement and high quality of your products by providing optional design cartridges to create a wide range of designs in your files.

Slitting machine

· It designed for fabric slitting that it knitted by double raschel machine by vertical direction of feeding.

· It has available slitting range from 2mm upto 180mm of target fabric’s pile height by most updated automation device.

· It makes to keep most optimized slitting speed with servo motor attached on main driving roller.

· It achieves optimized tension condition and slitting accuracy to remove variation between A-face and B-face by electronically designed auto dancer device with synchronized servo motor.

· The mouth bed is available to control automatically for precise measure of target width with attached servo motor.

· Rolling devices for A-face and B-face available to keep constant speed and target tension by attached automatic air dancer.

· The user can easily operate machine and checking its working condition on PLC and touch screen monitor.

· It memorizes 50 kinds of selection menu per each item’s running function

