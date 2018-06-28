Re-branded advertising agency pursuing minority-owned, new brands, tech firms

Advertising and Digital Agency specializes in promoting blended advertising, website development, social media marketing, reputation management for tech, new companies, start ups and non-profits.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – New energy. New look. A unique creative approach.

In a lengthy process started in late 2015, Los Angeles based Carson Dunn Media Advertising Inc. dismantled its traditional agency business model and re-branded into CDM Digital Advertising Agency LLC. The change goes beyond a new name, logo, and website.

The traditional agency model was shredded to form a new type of creative shop. CDM’s mission is to be the agency of choice for small, mid-sized companies, new brands and startups.

The services are blended with advertising, social media marketing, web design, and reputation management as linchpin of its core services. CDM Digital Advertising is tech driven, retaining elements of traditional advertising like client/customer service. Advertising messages will create brand awareness.

The products communications playing field is uneven because established companies gravitate to big agencies, leaving the marketing of small companies largely ignored. “Costs also factor in this. So, some companies will flourish, and others won’t,” says founder/president Bernard Alexander McNealy. “We research the best platforms and buy media wisely to reach the widest audience.”

CDM stresses helping neglected and newer companies. McNealy asserts: “We’re multi-racial and familiar with the buying preferences of Hispanic, African Americans, and Asians. Companies that want brand exposure and marketing gateways into these multi-trillion-dollar markets, should contact CDM.”

Small business and unique brands need an agency focused on them. CDM Digital offers top copy-writing, design and video production to present clients in a clear, unambiguous, entertaining manner. Strategist Jenelle Payongayong, indicates, “We use these strategically to advertise and market startups and new businesses. At the inception, we tell client’s that we believe in Making Your Brand Memorable.”

Visit CDM at www.cdm-digital.com for more information and a glimpse of the agency’s rebranded look.

For a press and media kit, or new business inquiries, please contact: info ( @ ) cdm-digital dot net

Jenelle Payongayong, Agency Strategist jenellep ( @ ) cdm-digital dot net

