Stretchable Electronics Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

Key Players:
Some of the key players of stretchable electronics market include PARC (U.S), Cambrios (U.S), PowerFilm (U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Apple Inc, (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), 3M (U.S), DuPont (U.S), BodyMedia (U.S), Physical Optics Corporation (U.S), and MC10 (U.S).
Market Highlights:
Stretchable electronics, also known as elastic circuits, is a burgeoning technology for developing electronic circuits by embedding the stretchable electronic devices and circuits on extensible substrates or mounted on them in a stretchable chemical compound material such as silicones or polyurethanes. The stretchable electronics can be developed by implementing the chemical components used for rigid printed circuit boards (PCBs).
In 2016, La Roche-Posay, the parent company of L’Oréal, launched My UV Patch, the first stretchable electronic device for mainstream consumers. My UV patch is acquainted with near-field communication (NFC) antenna along with a microchip, which sends wireless signals to mobile devices. In addition to it, the product also contains photosensitive dyes that help to change color based on the exposure to light.
The global stretchable electronics market is expected to reach approximately USD 763 million by 2023 growing at a 64% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023
Segmentation:
The Stretchable Electronics market is differentiated by component and application.
By component, the stretchable electronics market is sub-segmented as batteries, circuits, electro-active polymers, stretchable conductors, stretchable Light emitting diodes, Stretchable sensors, Stretchable energy harvesters, and photovoltaic. Additionally, the stretchable sensors include stretchable strain sensors, stretchable pressure sensors, and stretchable temperature sensors. Furthermore, the stretchable energy harvesters include stretchable solar cells, piezoelectric energy harvesters, and thermoelectric energy harvesters.
On the basis of applications, the market is sub-segmented into consumer electronics products, automotive electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, textiles, and telecom. Furthermore, the consumer electronics products are categorized as mobile devices, wearable devices, and others.
Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the stretchable electronics market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.
North America is presumed to have significant growth in the stretchable electronics market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for wearable devices in the healthcare sector. Additionally, Europe is expected to have substantial growth over the next few years. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the leading countries in the region. This is due to surging awareness of wearable gadgets for gaming applications. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the stretchable electronics market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the stretchable electronics market. This is due to the presence of a large number of electronics and semiconductor manufacturers in the region.
Target Audience:
- Associations & Industry Bodies
- Cloud Service Providers
- Technology Consultants
- Value Added Resellers
- Electronic Service Providers
- Research Firms
- Government Bodies, Regulatory Firms
- Engineers and Research consultant
