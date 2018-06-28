Xanthan Gum Industry and Market studies Research Report 2017

“We have produced a new premium report Xanthan Gum Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Xanthan Gum. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Xanthan Gum Market by dairy products and baked & frozen food application(oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products, paper and coating, oil &gas, food & beverages) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The market size of global xanthan gum surpassed USD 870 million in 2015 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR between 6.5% – 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Xanthan Gum Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Xanthan Gum Market are CP Kelco, Fufeng Group Company Limited, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Aurora Chemical, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd., MeiHua Holdings Group Co.Ltd, Deosen, DuPont-Danisco, The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, Solvay S.A., FMC BioPolymer.”

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/159

Asia pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Xanthan gum market over the next 6 years

Increasing demand of xanthan gum in food and beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry and inherent superiority of xanthan gum to other hydrocolloids and growing disposable income, increasing population are the major factor is anticipated to drive the growth of global xanthan gum market. Moreover, the rising the government investment in the healthcare is boost the pharmaceutical sales across the world which expected to drive the market growth. Xanthan gum is also used in drilling activities in the oil and gas sector, bakery and confectionary industry contributes the positive impact on the growth of xanthan gum market.

Asia pacific has amassed the growth in global Xanthan gum market lucrative market owing to the growing industrial applications of xanthan and increased demand for processed food such as bakery and confectionary products from emerging countries such as China, India. Agricultural growth in India and China is anticipated to have a positive impact on raw material suppliers .in addition, Europe is also highest consumer in the bakery and confectionary products. North America is the second largest market owing to the healthcare industry in the U.S. coupled with pharmaceutical growth in Mexico and Canada. Increasing deployment of enhanced oil recovery in Russia to promote domestic oil & gas industry growth is likely to drive market growth in North America.

Leading players in the global Xanthan gum market are CP Kelco , Fufeng Group Company Limited, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Aurora Chemical, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG , Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd .Furthermore, CP Kelco announced KELTROL a new gluten free xanthan gum variety of bread which could be easily structured as per the need of the consumers for better dough viscosity, improved dough structure and increased volume.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Xanthan Gum Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/159

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global xanthan gum market by application and by region. The market segmentation based on application includes major end user segment such as oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products and others includes pharmaceuticals, paper and coating etc. Moreover, oil &gas and food & beverages are the most lucrative end user segments and together accounted more than 70% of market share in 2015. Food and beverages is anticipated to be the fastest growing application of xanthan gum over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia pacific was the largest market for xantham gum and registered more than 40% of market share globally in 2015. Moreover, Asia pacific is the largest producer of xanthum gum owing to increasing demand for bakery and confectionary products from countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. In addition, increasing oil & gas production in china on account of their rising demand in automobile and chemical industries is projected to drive the dominance of APAC region over the forecast period. Following Asia pacific, North America is the most prominent region in xantham gum market and is anticipated to experience fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Recovery in pharmaceutical industry coupled with growing demand in food industry in this region is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-xanthan-gum-market