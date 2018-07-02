Comprehensive Study of Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Business Overview, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on “Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

Pharmaceutical grade lactose is a specialized grade of lactose that meets the rigid pharmaceutical expectations. It is produced by concentrating whey or permeate to over-saturate the lactose, which is then further refined, dried, and milled properly. Pharmaceutical grade lactose is manufactured in different specialty and customized range to use in various oral solid dosage forms (OSDFs) such as tablets, capsules, sachets, dry powder inhalers and others.

Get Exclusive Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4816

In solid form, lactose can either be in an amorphous state or in a crystalline state. The most well-known forms of crystalline lactose are α-lactose monohydrate and β-lactose. Crystallinity of lactose particles is the result of high ordered arrangement of lactose molecules. α-lactose monohydrate is produced by crystallization of highly concentrated lactose solutions at low temperatures, which is then separated from the mother liquor and dried off. α-lactose is mainly used as an excipient in the production of solid dosage forms through wet granulation and direct compression processes.

It is estimated that pharmaceutical grade lactose market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The pharmaceutical grade lactose market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into crystalline monohydrate lactose, inhalation lactose, granulated lactose, spray dried lactose, and others. Crystalline monohydrate lactose is further segmented into α-Lactose monohydrate, and β-Lactose (anhydrous lactose). Sub-segmentation of α-Lactose monohydrate includes milled, and sieved. Inhalation lactose is further segmented into sieved, and milled.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into tablets manufacturing, capsule manufacturing, and others. Tablets manufacturing is further classified into direct compression, wet granulation, and dry granulation. Capsule manufacturing is further classified into capsules, sachets, and others.

Get Your Customized Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4816

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, the pharmaceutical grade lactose market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe has accounted for the major share of the market. Increasing demand for dry powder inhaler (DPI) products, and rising approval from government bodies are the key drivers for the growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising R&D activities, also supporting the market growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the second largest and fastest growing pharmaceutical grade lactose market owing to the improving health infrastructure, and developing pharmaceutical industry. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2016 the generics market of India stood at USD 26.1 billion. Asia Pacific consists of regions namely Japan, China, India, Australia, Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific.

Pharmaceutical grade lactose market growth in the Americas is majorly attributed to the approval for the usage of lactose as excipient by FDA. However, high occurrence of lactose induced problems has strongly affected the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Kerry Inc. DFE Pharma, Meggle, Armor Pharma, ALPAVIT and others.

Major Table of Content:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction 12

2.2 Scope Of The Study 12

2.2.1 Research Objective 12

2.2.2 Assumptions 12

2.2.3 Limitations 13

2.3 Market Structure 13

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology 15

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology 17

3.3 Market Share Analysis 18

3.4 Trade Analysis 18

3.5 Market Pricing Approach 18

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 19

4.2 Drivers 20

4.2.1 Increasing Demand For Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI) Products

(Impact Weightage: 30%) 20

4.2.2 Compatibility With Active Ingredients And Other Excipients

(Impact Weightage: 15%) 21

4.2.3 Approval From Government Bodies (Impact Weightage: 25%) 22

TOC Continued……

Get Prime Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4816

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com