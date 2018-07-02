Matoto Technologies A Certified Computer Repair Company Gauteng Deals With It Services

Johannesburg, Gauteng (2 July 18): South Africa based http://www.Matoto.co.za provided on-site computer services and monitoring the issues. The services of Matoto Technologies included arranging multiple servers, workstations, and computer network for the venue concessionaire. It also supported and repaired all food service Point of Sale registers and software.

As a repair service provider in South Africa, Gauteng we are always do our best to provide satisfied services to our customers, Chief Consultant of IT stated. “As a Certified business service provider, this is a great opportunity for Matoto Technologies and the community”. Matoto Technologies as a Computer Repair Company Gauteng, continues to provides and consulting for every business or individual issues regarding to the computers.

“We are a leading service provider in South Africa focused in IT consulting and look forward to utilizing our skills to immediately help do our part to stimulate our local economy,” said the Chief Consultant of IT. “This program offers us the possibility to spouse with corporations to develop our businessall through the state.

Matoto Technologies plans to work closely with the suppliers and assortment to build our manufacturer within the state. The program is designed to assist socially and economically disadvantaged internet marketers stand out and get a legitimate chance to contend for state prices. The Gauteng Office has helped numerous numbers of people over time when it comes to computer and IT services. Successful works must meet size standards for small business concerns; be in business for at least two years; screen reasonable success potential; and display good character.

Matoto Technologies a Computer Repair Company Gauteng is a certified company positioned in South Africa. It specializes in computer hardware and IT for businesses and organizations which include technology audits and assessments, business consulting and repair service, maintenance plans, as well as project management.

About Us

Matoto Technologies is a 100% black-owned Information and Communications Technology solutions provider company that opened for trading in 2009. Our inception came about when we saw the need for the right services delivery and product range.

Contact Us

