Micro Server Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Overview:

The micro servers are widely being used in data centers that consume less power without compromising on cutting-edge performance required in critical technological services. It is observed that large-scale data centers are making their presence in all parts of the world, and thus, the market for micro servers is witnessing rapid growth.

The global micro server market is segmented by component, processor, application, and organization size. The component segment is bifurcated into solutions and service. The solution segment comprise of hardware, software & service. The service is further bifurcated into consulting services, installation support services and professional services. The application segment consists of media storage, data center, data analytics, cloud computing and others. The organization size segment consists of small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The upcoming trend for micro server market is the rise in growth rate of infrastructure for cloud and data centers, especially in technologically developing regions, such as Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The major growth driver for micro server market is the benefits provided by micro server over the traditional large servers, such as lower power consumption, low computing power, and compact size.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global micro server market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 67 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 43%, during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Some of the key players in the market: Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), NEC (Japan), IBM (U.S.), Quanta (Taiwan), AMD (U.S.), Tyan (Taiwan), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Calxeda, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

North America region accounts for high share of the global micro server market in terms of value, owing to early adoption of micro server in smartphones, display system, other electronics goods, and rapid rate of technological advancements in semiconductor industry in the region. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as Japan and China are mostly operating in consumer goods applications, which is aiding the market growth in the region. The study indicates that the U.S. and Europe account for significant value share in the global micro server market.

Key Players

Segments

Regional Analysis

The global micro server market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global micro server market. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea is one of the major factors boosting the micro server market in the region. Another significant reason is the rise in data traffic, owing to increase in number of mobile and tablet users.

