Orthodontics Supplies Market to reach a market size of $2.6 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Orthodontics Supplies Market, published by KBV research, the Orthodontics Supplies Market Size is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Brackets market held the largest share in the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Ligatures market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Bands & Buccal Tubes market held the largest share in the Global Anchorage Orthodontics Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.

The Adults market held the largest share in the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market by Patients in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Children and Teenagers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/orthodontics-supplies-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., American Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Global Orthodontics Supplies Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Archwires

Ligatures

Elastomeric Ligatures

Wire Ligatures

By End User

Children and Teenagers

Adults

By Geography

North America Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

US Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Canada Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Mexico Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Other NA Country Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Europe Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Germany Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

UK Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

France Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Russia Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Spain Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Italy Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Other EU Country Orthodontics Supplies Market Size

Asia Pacific Orthodontics Supplies Market

China Orthodontics Supplies Market

Japan Orthodontics Supplies Market

India Orthodontics Supplies Market

South Korea Orthodontics Supplies Market

Singapore Orthodontics Supplies Market

Malaysia Orthodontics Supplies Market

Other APAC Country Orthodontics Supplies Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Orthodontics Supplies Market

Brazil Orthodontics Supplies Market

Argentina Orthodontics Supplies Market

UAE Orthodontics Supplies Market

Saudi Arabia Orthodontics Supplies Market

South Africa Orthodontics Supplies Market

Nigeria Orthodontics Supplies Market

Other LAMEA Country Orthodontics Supplies Market

Companies Profiled

3M Company

Align Technology Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

American Orthodontics

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Orthodontics Supplies Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Orthodontics Supplies Market (2017-2023)

Europe Orthodontics Supplies Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Orthodontics Supplies Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Orthodontics Supplies Market (2017-2023)