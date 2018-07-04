Anti-counterfeit Printing Ink Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Anti-counterfeit printing technology is utilized widely in fields wherein fake making and infringement occurs frequently. Counterfeiting has become a worldwide epidemic and the dangers it poses are vast. Counterfeiting threatens public health through the production of inferior medicines, and foods and beverages; causes taxes to increase by sidestepping official channels; increases public spending by boosting law enforcement to counter the illicit trade; and raises the price of legitimate products as companies seek to recoup their losses. It affects currencies, negotiable securities, licenses, seals, etc.

Anti-counterfeiting products such as printing inks play an important role in curbing such activities. Anti-counterfeiting technology is a conventional ink anti-counterfeiting technology with strong adaptability, high technical level, and low cost. Anti-counterfeit ink offers some special physical and chemical properties of ink; most of these are used in ordinary ink to add special functional materials for anti-counterfeiting performance. Anti-counterfeit ink displays fluorescent nature.

In terms of type, the global anti-counterfeit printing ink market can be segregated into water based and UV curing. The UV curing segment is expected to expand during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global anti-counterfeit printing ink market can be segmented into government department, educational certificates, retail security, electronics brand protection, wine & spirit authentication, and others. Educational certificates and government department segments are anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increase in imitation activities in degree certificates.

In terms of region, the global anti-counterfeit printing ink market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The global anti-counterfeit printing ink market is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of demand, North America is projected to be the dominant region in the market in the near future. The anti-counterfeit printing ink market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is also likely to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Manufacture of inks for packaging offers promising opportunities to the global anti-counterfeit printing ink market. Companies need to develop a technology that can provide a lock-and-key approach for securing and authenticating packaging. However, anti-counterfeit technology cannot be applied in medicines, as security inks on packaging of medicines cannot provide assurance of the authenticity of contents.

