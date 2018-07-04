Demineralized Allografts Market: Anticipated Surge in Soft-Tissue Allografts to Drive the Demand

Bone grafts are generally utilized for bone regeneration, pain relief and structure restoration for decades all over the world. Conservatively, autografts were used for bone grafting, in which patient’s own bone was used as a graft. Autologous bone grafts have proven very useful and is recognized as a gold standard for bone transplant. On the contrary, use of autologous bone grafts embraces the risk of infection transfer. This infection transfer during surgical procedures at both tissue harvesting and transplant sites results in late wound healing and prolonged hospital stay. Therefore, allografts were introduced in the market for overcoming the disadvantages associated with autologous grafts. Allografts possess both osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties, and hence serve as a worthy substitute for autografts.

DBMs that employ fibers exhibit better osteoconductive scaffold because of their interwoven structure. This interwoven structure gives bone forming cells an opportunity to migrate within the matrix instead of trying to “jump” the gaps between the particles. Demineralized Bone Matrix which uses the fiber technology are engineered in such a way that enhances their properties like osteoconduction. This property is very essential for the quicker healing of the orthopedic tissues after surgery.

Allografts comprise the tissues, cells and/or proteins that are utilized for implantation, infusion or transplant from donor to the recipient with different genetic makeup of the same species. DBM is the human bone processed with hydrochloric acid that removes the mineral content of the bone. After processing collagen, bone proteins and bone morphogenetic proteins are left. These demineralized allografts exhibit high osteoinductive properties alongside some osteoconductive properties with structural support. Demineralized allografts are readily available world over and are very popular substitutes of the bone autografts. These demineralized bone matrix is often combined with cortical and cancellous bone chips to improve osteoconductive properties. These can be utilized as autologous bone grafts extender in spinal and trauma surgeries. DBM is generally regulated by FDA’ 510K marketing clearing processes. Demineralized allografts if not combined with other materials then only it can be utilized for transplantation. Growth in demineralized allograft market is greater due to anticipated surge in soft-tissue allografts. Increasing demand for repair procedures related to growth in more active lifestyles among affluent younger people. The demineralized allograft market is expected to grow at huge CAGR because of new technological innovations in grafting, and increase in cosmetic surgery, etc. Zimmer has introduced Puros, a demineralized bone matrix which contains ground cortical cancellous chips from the donors.

The demineralized allografts market can be segmented based on product type, end-users and geography. Based on key product types, the market can be segmented into DBM with cortical bone chip, DBM with cancellous bone chip, DBM with adult mesenchymal stem cells, DBM with calcium sulfate, and DBM with calcium phosphate. Segmentation of this market on the basis of end user can be done as tertiary care hospitals, orthopedics hospitals, orthopedics OPD, and corporate hospitals. The segmentation of the global demineralized allografts market based on geography include regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Growth drivers of demineralized allografts market in the near future include increase in the volume of procedures like spinal fusion, and joint reconstruction because of rising number of pandemics, rapidly aging population and increasing obesity rates. In addition, continuous efforts in product innovations, and line extension of available products to create comprehensive orthobiologics platform from different manufacturers are also driving the global market. Orthopedic community’s continuous research on materials providing better osteoconductivity, osteoinductivity and osteogenesis, and improved accessibility to the latest generation allografts in emerging economics would further contribute toward this market growth in the near future.

Key players operating in the demineralized allografts market are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Bacterin International, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., AlloSource, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., and RTI Surgical among others.

