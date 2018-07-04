Mickelson Cabinets Offers Quality Products to Builders and Designers

Mickelson Cabinets is pleased to announce their quality line of products available to builders and designers who are in need of wholesale materials. While proud of their wholesale offers, they also provide special order cabinets that are still affordable.

Mickelson Cabinets offers low prices, while refusing to sacrifice value. Their line of kitchen and bathroom cabinets is made to last and features all plywood construction, full overlay doors and drawers, soft close slides and hinges and solid wood dovetail drawer boxes. Most cabinets are in stock and available within one business day.

Mickelson Cabinets offers one of the finest customer service departments available. They stand behind their products by offering a five-year limited warranty, giving customers the ability to enjoy their quality cabinets free of worry.

For more information on their quality products for builders and designers, visit Mickelson Cabinets on their website or call 509-608-3212.

About Mickelson Cabinets: Mickelson Cabinets was founded in 2016 by the father and son duo of Sheldon and Aaron Mickelson. Their vision is to deliver quality products at low costs in a quick period of time. Based in Spokane Valley, Washington, the company has become the largest supplier of in-stock cabinetry. The Mickelson family has a combined 60 years in the construction business with 15 of those years in the cabinet business. The family-owned business hopes to expand their reach across the continental United States.

Company : Mickelson Cabinets

Address : 225 N. Ella Road, Unit C, Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Telephone : 509-608-3212

Email ID : info@mickelsoncabinets.com

https://mickelsoncabinets.com/