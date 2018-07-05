Active Mobility Systems Offer a Range of Mobility Scooters Packed with Safety Features

Active Mobility Systems ensure safe and comfortable mobility with their range of electric scooters. Each product, sourced from reliable manufacturers, has its own set of safety features.

[SILVERWATER, 6/7/2018] – Active Mobility Systems, an NDIS-registered seller of mobility equipment in Australia, offers a large range of innovative mobility scooters.

Competitive Electric Scooters in Australia

Active Mobility Systems offers one of the widest ranges of electric scooters at competitive prices. As a trusted provider of mobility solutions in Australia, the company sources their products from reliable global suppliers and manufacturers.

The criteria for selecting the products listed in its catalogue are durability, performance, ergonomics and comfort, ease of use and safety.

High-Performance Scooters with Safety Features

One of the popular scooters in the catalogue is the Pegasus Metro, an electric scooter for everyday use. Designed for both new and seasoned scooter riders, the Pegasus Metro has numerous features that ensure safe and comfortable mobility. It has a powerful motor and a set of 11” pneumatic tyres that allow smooth movement even on bumpy surfaces. The Pegasus Metro’s safety features include a speed reduction mechanism and a two-step disengaging lever.

Active Mobility Systems also carries a range of heavy-duty bariatric scooters. Among these scooters is the award-winning Comet Alpine+, a four-wheeler designed for rugged outdoor use. It has an automatic speed reduction feature that reduces the risk of tipping and other accidents. A speed reduction button is available to easily decrease the speed. The Comet Alpine+ also has a brake light to warn those behind that the scooter is slowing down or coming to a stop.

About Active Mobility Systems

Established in 1995, Active Mobility Systems is a one-stop shop for mobility equipment and is committed to serving the disabled members of the Australian community. The company’s in-house service department is available for repairs and maintenance of wheelchairs, scooters and other equipment in selected regions. Active Mobility Systems extend their services to both individuals and medical institutions.

Learn more about the company’s products and services by visiting https://www.activemobility.com.au.