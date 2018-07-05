Paints and Coatings Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast Up To 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added a Paints and Coatings Market Research Report, By Resin Type, Technology, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast Up To 2024

The global paints and coatings market is segmented based on resin type, technology and application. The market for paints and coatings, on the basis of resin type, is segmented into acrylic, epoxy resin, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into water-based technology, solvent-based technology, high solids, powder coating and others. Application of paints and coatings is segmented into architectural application and industrial application. Architectural application is further segmented into residential, non-residential and infrastructure. Industrial application is sub-segmented into general industrial, automotive OEM, automotive refinish, wood coating, marine coating, coil coating, packaging coating, aerospace coatings and others. Application of paints and coatings in architectural application is estimated to dominate the global market till 2024. Water-based technology is anticipated to be the most preferred technology type of paints and coatings market. Waterborne paints and coatings were the prime product segment in 2016 with demand of over 18.0 kilo tons in 2016 and is further expected grow substantially over the forecast period because of rising demand from numerous application segments including furniture, construction and automobile industries.

Paints and Coatings Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of By Geography:

The global paints and coatings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific paints and coatings market is projected to grow at highest CAGR. Increasing middle class population and growing economy are the main reason expected to accelerate Asia Pacific paints and coatings market. The growing number of residential and commercial buildings due to alarming population and urbanization mainly in India and China are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Paints and Coatings Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Type and Applications:

Type:

• acrylic

• epoxy resin

• alkyd

• polyurethane

• Polyester and others.

Applications:

• Residential:

• Non-Residential

• Infrastructure

Paints and Coatings Market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

The paints and coatings market space comprises major players such as AkzoNobel N.V., Asian Paints, Kansai Paints, PPG Industries, Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF Coatings GmbH, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun A/S, RPM International, Hempel A/S, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.