Radar Sensors Market Global Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global radar sensors market are – Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.) Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Omniradar BV (Netherlands), and Airbus Group (Netherlands) among others.

Market Highlights:

The prominent companies such as Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Delphi Automotive LLP (UK), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), are the largest contributors in the manufacturing of radar sensors. In 2017, Denso Corporation has developed 24-GHz band sub-millimeter-wave radar sensor and side radar sensors. It is used for enhancing vehicle safety systems. It enables the driver to identify and navigate other vehicles with the help of sensing direction and range of the sub millimeter-wave radar sensor.

The radar sensor is growing exponentially due to the uses of frequency modulated continuous wave which enables to detect different kinds of targets. These targets can either be moving or stationary such as cars, trains, trucks and others. The radar sensors are ideal for collision detection, level gauging, anti-collision, surveillance and security. This technology is widely being used in North America region, for weather monitoring, security and surveillance and other purposes.

The global radar sensors market are bifurcated into type, range, applications and region. The type includes radar detector detectors, radar scrambling and others. The range includes short-range radar, mid-range radar, long-range radar and others. The applications includes automotive, traffic monitoring, aerospace and defense, industrial, security and surveillance, weather monitoring and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The global radar sensors market is expected to grow at USD ~19 Billion by 2023, at ~20% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global radar sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type, range, applications and region.

Global Radar Sensors Market by Type:

Radar Detector Detectors

Radar Scrambling

Others

Global Radar Sensors Market by Range:

Short-Range Radar

Mid-Range Radar

Long-Range Radar

Others

Global Radar Sensors Market by Applications:

Automotive

Traffic Monitoring

Aerospace And Defense

Industrial

Security And Surveillance

Weather Monitoring

Others

Global Radar Sensors Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience:

Sensor Manufacturers

Technology Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Equipment distributors and suppliers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Radar Sensors Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Radar Sensors Market: By Range

1.3.3 Global Radar Sensors Market: By Applications

1.3.4 Global Radar Sensors Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

List of Tables

Table 1 Radar Sensors Market, By Type

Table 2 Radar Sensors Market, By Range

Table 3 Radar Sensors Market, By Applications

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Radar Sensors Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Radar Sensors Market: By Range (%)

