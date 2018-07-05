Raheja District II becomes the first industrial park to launch a Mobile APP for its discerning customers

Mumbai, 2nd July, 2018: Raheja Universal Pvt. Ltd., one of Mumbai’s leading real estate conglomerates today, announced the launch of the RUPL Mobile App for residents/clients. The RUPL app is currently launched for two of its projects, Raheja Exotica Sorento located at Madh Island, and Raheja District II located at Juinagar, Navi Mumbai. This app makes Raheja District II the first industrial park for embracing technology and offering the ease of doing business for its customers.

The app bridges the gap between the property developers and occupants by fulfilling the ever evolving customer expectations. It also enhances project offering with an increase in customer engagement and cost reduction. Going forward, this app will be integrated into all the projects of Raheja Universal.

Commenting on the app, Mr. Ashish Raheja – Managing Director, Raheja Universal said, “We are glad to take this step to implement technology for enabling our stakeholders to stay in constant touch with us as well as their prospective vendors and clients. The RUPL app provides owners an opportunity to have direct conversations and relationships with building users rather than only with their tenants. Such information based applications have the potential to add new avenues for the commercial real estate sector to create value for customers, differentiate from competitors, and even find new sources of revenue.”

The RUPL App offers features viz a mobile based management solution, 3 layer escalation matrix, receiving and paying maintenance bills using the mobile app, reduction in operating costs, prevention of unauthorized access of important communication, digital log of every communication, managing the inventory and booking orders efficiently, and saving time with automation amongst many others. The Raheja Universal app is a smart home device acting as a community management tool that helps to manage day-to-day living such as receiving communication, booking facilities, making payments, visitor management, and home automation.