‘50 crore people to be covered under the Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan MantriRashtriyaSurakshaYojana’- Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, GOI

~Affordable health care, doctor-patient relationship and policy affairs were among the key things discussed at The Economic Times Doctor’s Day Conclave 2018~

New Delhi, June 2018: On the eve of Dr. B. C Roy’s birthday The Economic Times Doctors Day Conclave, 2018 brought some of the best minds of healthcare and medicine under one roof and probed about the issues affecting healthcare in India, the challenges faced by doctors, recent key initiatives taken by the government and what the future holds in terms of technological innovations.

Distinguished doctors from across India were felicitated at the event in the following categories: Gynecology, Diabetology, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Neurology and Orthopedics and six coffee table books for each department were also unveiled. Among the felicitators was ‘TaareZameen Par’ actressTisca Chopra, who handed out the certificates along with Smt. Patel and Ms. Sunita Quadros, Business Head and Senior Vice President, Times Strategic Solution, The Times of India Group. Also present at the conclave was special addressee, Sonu Nigam who appreciated the efforts of doctors before entertaining the crowd with one of his popular songs. Chief guest Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said,“Providing primary healthcare to all and integrating the ecosystem in extending premium health care to those who can’t afford it should be at the heart our future initiatives. We aretaking steps such as the ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ and the ‘AmrutYojana’ to bring down cases of non-communicable diseases, making sure that affordable care reaches even the most impoverished quarters of the country”.

Present as a guest at the event Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare spoke about the challenges in the medical field and the solutions offered by the Indian Government,“Our country is very diverse and has a huge population of 100 crore plus people and this in itself is a challenge. Added to that the scale of non-communicable diseases in India ranging from diabetes to cancer makes it tougher, but the government is taking consolidated measures to ensure that these odds are gradually ironed out. In the last few years we have been able to check mothers’ mortality rates and upgrade our healthcare system to cater to a huge proportion of our country. I believe that we will in the times to come add to the existing 1.5 lakh illness centers and transform them into wellness centers.” He further added,” The PM has envisioned to bring the greater part of the population residing at the poverty line and below into a broad schemed master medical inclusion program. It is a one-of-a-kind program which plans to ensure that 10.5 crore families, making up more than 50 crore people are covered under the Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan MantriRashtriyaSurakshaYojana, by providing each family an insurance of Rs5 lakhs. This holistic health care program will engage with all the stake holders at every level and give the entire initiative the shape of a mass movement”.

Among the key speakers was Padmashri Dr. KK Aggarwal, Vishwa Hindi Samman, National Science Communication Awardee and Dr. BC Roy National Awardee, Immediate Past IMA President who said,”India is the future and it is going to be a leader in healthcare and we need to focus on universal healthcare, in an environment of mass inclusion, where 100% of the population is medically insured, and the government is taking consolidated measures in ensuring that”. He added, “We need to talk about pre modal and primary prevention and stress on healthcare management viz a viz universal lifestyle management”.

Touching upon the importance of communicating effectively with the patients

Dr.Jaideep Malhotra, President Fogsi, said, “India needs an integrated approach to reach out to the many millions and train the various service segments attending to them. We need to take care of even the minute concerns of a patient especially in case of non-communicable diseases. The ecosystem has to combine its efforts and map the health facilities and sensitize them jointly at various levels at both rural and urban India.” She further added that cases have to be dealt with more sensitivity and doctors must recognize the uniqueness of every case not look for a one size fits all approach.

Dr. Sunil Saksena Raj, Project director, Affordable Health Technology Division,spoke about how technology is fast shaping the field of medicine today. Among other things, he spoke about the use of AI, 3D bio printing and wearable devices such as smart watches and fitness bands that collect valuable data.

Commenting on future technologies Dr. Mamta Jain, Managing Director Medwiz Healthcare Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are at the cusp of great technological innovations which are going spearhead the healthcare needs of the future. Be it diagnostics or organ replacements, technology will play a big role going ahead. Technological innovations are going to minimize the costing of medical services, making it more inclusive, accessible and impactful.” She also added, “The Economic Times Doctor’s Day Summit is the start of a dialogue between the industry and its various stakeholders and in the next few years it would grow into a very powerful voice in the sphere of healthcare, and expectedly a game changer”.

Mr. Amit Indubhushan Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director at Eris Lifesciences Limited said, “ We are glad to be associated with this great industry ice breaker, where we could bring under one roof all the concerned stakeholder of the industry together. The platform will immensely help consolidating the views and outlook of the industry as well as have the knowledge and expertise, prerequisite to influence and update national policies in favour of the many millions in our country”.

The evening wrapped up with a lively panel discussion in which doctors discussed everything from growing mistrust among patients, doctor-patient relationship and the way forward to deal with the future challenges in the medical field.

