Digital Oilfield Market Is Expected to Increase to 29.07 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Digital Oilfield Market by process, application and solutions- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Digital Oilfield Market was worth USD 18.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 29.07 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during the forecast period. The primary function of the digital oilfield is to boost the recovery of oilfield, diminish non-productive time, and increment gainfulness through the deployment and design of integrated work processes. Digital oilfield work processes combine business process management with cutting edge information technology and designing skill to streamline and, in several cases, mechanize the execution of assignments performed by cross-functional groups.

Click To Request A Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM06888

The Digital Oilfield Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Digital Oilfield Market-By Process

Drilling Optimization

Reservoir Optimizatio

Production Optimization

Others

Digital Oilfield Market-By Application

Offshore

Onshore

Digital Oilfield Market-By Solutions

Software & Service Solutions

Hardware Solutions

Data Storage solutions

Digital Oilfield Market-Application outlook

The complications in deep-water drilling, alongside the expanding adoption of digital oilfield techniques in several regions where the maximum of the oilfields are located onshore, are foreseen to drive the onshore fragment. Consequently, the expanding production exercises in these locales and diminishment of non-productive time is anticipated to drive the onshore portion at the most astounding rate amid the conjecture time frame.

Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are Baker Hughes, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Schlumberger, Emerson Electric, ABB, Halliburton Technology Centre, Weatherford International and National Oilwell Varco. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe is anticipated to rule the digital oilfield market amid the figure time frame as the area has a few develop fields in the North Sea which require expanded usage of technological prowess to produce oil. The high number of mature oil & gas fields prompts the expanding interest for digital oilfield solutions, for example, well intervention and upgraded oil recuperation (EOR) methods.

Check discount offer for Report click on the link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM06888

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com