Energy Storage 2018 Market Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update and Segmentation Report by Forecast to 2023

The Energy Storage Market is driven by various factors such as evolution in renewable energy power generation, gradual downfall in technology cost and increasing application of energy storage in all end-user industries. This is mainly because, energy storage systems are less polluting and produces less carbon emissions when compared with traditional conventional energy sources such as coal, oil and petroleum. Energy storage generation is helping in the fight against climate change as well as it is acting as a source of power for remote and off grid areas where still millions of global population lives. However, the growth of the market can be hindered by the due high initial capital investment and indistinct supervisory framework for energy storage systems.

Mechanical energy storage segment by type in global energy storage is expected to dominate market in forecast period:- Mechanical energy storage, primarily refers to technologies, which convert electricity to mechanical or potential energy, and then store it as electricity, for later use. Currently, pumped hydro storage (PSH), compressed air energy storage and liquid air energy storage are generally considered the most mature method for electricity storage, with about PSH representing 99% of the currently installed electricity storage capacity. The growing demand for mechanical energy storage from the emerging economies, such as, Spain, Germany, China and India among others, are the key factor for driving the mechanical energy storage segment by type in global energy storage market.

