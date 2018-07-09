53rd FHRAI Annual Convention To Be Held AT Lucknow

With the theme “Spiritual & Wellness Tourism” the 53rd, Federation of Hotels & Restaurant Association of India’s (FHRAI) Annual Convention, will be held at the Ramada Lucknow Hotel & Convention Centre from 20th – 22nd September 2018.

Themed on Spiritual & Wellness Tourism, the Annual Convention offers an excellent opportunity for the delegates from across the country to network with top policy makers, captains of industry, top notch entrepreneurs, global experts and distinguished representatives from civil society. Around 1200 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend this Convention, which includes prominent hoteliers and all major stakeholders from the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Mr Garish Oberoi, President , FHRAI says, “We are pleased to announce to all our hotel and restaurant members, the 53rd FHRAI Annual Convention, the single largest business & networking platform in the hospitality sector. It’s an Interactive & Action platform for the Hospitality Industry to brainstorm on the various policies and programs affecting the sector”

While Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate, most sought-after event in the hospitality industry, Minister of State (IC) for Tourism, Government of India, Shri Alphonse Kannanthanam, Smt Rita Bahuguna Joshi Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Shri Avanish Awasthi, Secretary, Dept. of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh will be the Guest of Honor for various days.

The convention serves as a platform to showcase the contemporary trends, cutting edge technologies and international best practices in the rapidly growing hospitality Industry. The convention will provide the significant forum in the country for its innovative ideas and suggestions that can turnaround the hospitality industry.

The convention will end on the 22nd September 2018 at 7:00 PM, with Chief Guest Smt. Rashmi Verma, Secretary, Tourism, GOI, conferring the FHRAI Hospitality Awards to noted achievers from the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

ABOUT FHRAI

“Federation of Hotels & Restaurant Association of India” (FHRAI) is the apex body of the Indian hospitality industry representing hotels, restaurants and associates, spanning the length and breadth of our vast country. Founded in 1955 by the legendary hotelier Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the organisation has diligently built on its glorious legacy and is today recognised as the pre-eminent national voice of our industry and is also proud to have played a seminal role in shaping the growth trajectory of India’s vibrant tourism sector. FHRAI enjoys the distinction of the being the third largest Hotel & Restaurant Industry Association in the world.” For further details please visit www.fhrai.com.