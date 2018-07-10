France VS Belgium prediction FIFA World Cup

Match Time：7/11/2018 02:00 Wednesday (GMT+8)

FIFA World Cup– France VS Belgium

Livescore | Match Prediction & Tips| Asian Handicap Odds|Line-ups & H2H Stats

——————————————

France: In good dynamic (Recent Form: WWDWWD)

A few days ago France rather comfortably beat Uruguay (2:0) in the quarter-finals, so they can enter into Tuesday’s semi-final against Belgium with optimism. Players are confident. “We know we’re a good team. The difference between a good team and a great team is matches like semi-finals and finals. We want to be a great team,” said Tolisso. Other players also shared their thoughts. “We have a team who can hurt anyone. If we concentrate on our game, we have a great chance to win,” said Griezmann. Good news is that Matuidi is back from suspension.

Probable line-up: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud

Belgium: Keep on winning (Recent Form: WWWWWW)

Belgium did well in round of 8 on Friday as they eliminated favoured Brazil. Now it’s time for a match against France. “If you can beat Brazil, you do not have to fear anyone. We respect everybody but if we play with fear we will not be able to beat France. For us, it was a big step to win against Brazil – also for our confidence and to show everybody that we could do it. Belgium is a small country, we have 11 million people. We are very proud of what we can achieve and what we can do as a group,” said Chadli. Other players also shared their thoughts. “Our ambition goes further than reaching the semi-finals. We can be proud so far of how we’ve performed in this World Cup – reaching a semi-final is a big achievement but we want to go further and don’t give up,” said Vermaelen. Meunier is suspended.

Probable line-up: Courtois; Vermaelen, Kompany, Vertonghen; Alderweireld, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku

THE BETTING VERDICT:

All in all, I think that France are favourites of this clash. ‘Les Bleus’ should have full team available, whereas Belgium need to cope without their main and only right-back Meunier. In my opinion France may get a positive result.

France VS Belgium

Handicap Pick: France -0.25