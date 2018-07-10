Global Maritime Security Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2021

Global Maritime Security Market by Systems (Screening & Tracking, Detectors, Access Control, Communication, and Surveillance), by Categories (Port & Shipyard, Vessel Security, and Coastal Surveillance), and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Maritime Security Market:

The global maritime security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9%. With the growing incident of piracy and trade of illegal goods, the operators have started integrating small satellites to track maritime vessels. Increasing demand of unmanned underwater vehicles, underwater acoustic weapons, integration of state of the technology such as electro-optic (EO) detection systems, virtual fence, and integrated security systems to protect maritime assets are the factors driving the market.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global maritime security market primarily include Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Honeywell International, SAAB, Raytheon Anschütz GmbH, Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Selex Es, and Kongsberg Gruppen.

Maritime Security Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the Maritime Security market is segmented in to three key dynamics.

Segmentation by Systems: Screening & Tracking, Detectors, Access Control, Communication, and Surveillance

Segmentation by Categories: Port & Shipyard, Vessel Security, and Coastal Surveillance.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Maritime Security Market – Regional Analysis

North America has the largest market share for maritime security system. The demand for special equipment in maritime security is continuously increasing due to the rise of illegal activities through the sea. For instance, the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in November 2011 led the maritime security agencies across the world to modernize their equipment.

The maritime disputes in the South China Sea have led many countries such as Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia to deploy small satellites for the tracking of maritime vessels. In the annual ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADDM), these nations decided to deploy a constellation of satellites, which will frequently generate images of the Southeast Asia waterways.

High movement of goods, legal rules and regulations, and the threats on the seaborne activities majorly reflect the need for giving security in the maritime sector. Due to this reason, the governments around the worlds have shown there major interest in securing their domestic as well as neutral waters. The EU Maritime Security Strategy Action Plan, U.K. National Strategy for Maritime Security and Asia-Pacific Maritime Security Strategy are offered by the secretary of State for Defense, Council of European Union, and the Department of Defense of the U.S. respectively, in order to secure security.

All the strategies keep on getting updated so as to maintain the changing threat and risk scenario, presenting demand for a much strong security structure.

