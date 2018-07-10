Onshore Wind Energy Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends |Industry Market Challenges and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:-

Global onshore wind market is expected to grow at a faster pace shortly, the main reasons being increased context of energy supply, and demand and rising demand for renewable energy in electricity generation mix. Global Wind Energy Council has estimated that there has been an increase of wind power from 92.4 GW in 2007 to 494.6 GW in 2017. This proves the promising future of wind power in the near future. Besides the increasing projects in the construction of wind farms and wind parks is driving the market for onshore wind energy market. More wind farm projects from U.S. and China are witnessing the growth of wind power. However, higher outputs from offshore wind farm and more focus on offshore wind projects, is restraining the onshore wind energy market.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of global onshore wind energy market are Siemens AG (Germany), Envision energy (China), General Electric Wind Energy (U.S.), Suzlon (India), Vestas Wind System A/S (Denmark), Enercon GmbH (Germany) Mitsubishi Power Systems (Japan), Nordex S.E. (Germany), Repower (Switzerland), Gazelle Wind Turbines (U.K.), and Clipper Wind Power (UK) are among others.

Global Onshore Wind Energy Market – Segments

Global onshore wind energy market is segmented based on power capacity, wind capacity, end-use, application, grid connectivity, and regions. Based on the wind capacity segment, the market is classified as high wind speed, medium wind speed, and low wind speed. Among these the high wind speed projects are expected to dominate the market as there are turbines, which operate individually and generate power of around 2.3 MW. On the basis of power capacity the market is segmented on the basis of generation capacity of the wind towers, such as, less than 500 KW, 500 KW to 2 MW, and more than 2 MW. The wind towers generating more than 2 MW, hold a major market share supported by the fact that new technologies are able to generate high capacity of wind. On the basis of end-use the market is classified as, Utilities, Hybrid power, Commercial & Industrial, and others.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5996

Major Points of Table Of Content:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

To be continued…

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/onshore-wind-energy-market-5996

Onshore Wind Energy Market Analysis:-

The global onshore wind energy market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the global onshore wind energy market in 2017. In Asia Pacific increasing installed capacity of electricity along with increasing emphasis on renewable energy in China, India, and Japan is likely to drive onshore wind energy market growth over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing concern for clean energy coupled with strict regulations for conventional power generation, encourage the growth in these regions.