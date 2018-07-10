Q fever Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Q fever Market information is divided by (acute Q fever, chronic Q fever), by diagnosis (imaging tests, blood test), by treatment (antibiotics, surgery) and by end-users (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, surgical centers).

Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are:

Some of the key players in Q fever market are Yashica Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (India) Merck & Co. (U.S.), Atox Bio (Israel), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (Switzerland), and MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Cipla Inc. (India), and others.

The report consists more than 115 market data tables and figures spread over 105 pages of the project report.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The infection caused by the bacterium Coxiella burnetii is termed as Q fever. Usually, Q fever is a mild disease with flu-like symptoms. Many patients have no symptoms at all while in some cases; the infection can reoccur/resurface years later. The chronic Q fever is a more deadly form of Q fever which may damage heart, liver, brain, lungs and can cause diabetes in some cases.

The global Q fever market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, heart disease, continuously increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of patients suffering from a various bacterial infection. However, the growth of the market is restricted due to lack of awareness about Q fever and the high cost of treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths of which 82% were in the low and middle-income countries. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2015), over 630,000 Americans died from heart disease each year, which accounts for one in every four death. According to findings from the WHO in 2014, approximately 422 million people reported suffering from diabetes. Due to the increasing diabetic population across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure have fuelled the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict regulatory rules and the high cost of the diagnostic tests may slow the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global Q fever market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period

Market Segmentation:

The global Q fever market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of the type, the market is categorized into acute Q fever and chronic Q fever.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into imaging tests, blood test and others. The imaging test is further sub-segmented into echocardiography, X-ray, and others.

Based on the treatment, the market is segmented into antibiotic and surgery

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, surgical centers, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global Q fever market owing to the presence of a population with bacterial infection and increasing number of surgical procedures in the hospitals. The Americas is further segmented into North America and South America. North America holds the largest market owing to extensive use of advanced technology and developed pharmaceutical sector.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing funds, government support, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market owing to increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for the surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the Q fever, whose growth is attributed to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, and rapidly developing economies. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new treatment options for rare diseases fuel the market growth. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare sector in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected witness limited growth due to limited access to the healthcare resources and lack of awareness about rare diseases. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing availability new diagnostic and treatment methods for various chronic and acute bacterial infections.

