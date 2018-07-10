SCR Power Controller Capturing Huge Demand In Future

According to the new market research report “SCR Power Controller Market by Type (Three Phase, Single Phase), Load Type (Resistive, Non-Resistive), Control Method (Phase Angle Control, Integral Cycle Switching), Industry (Metals, Glass, Chemicals, Semiconductor), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, the SCR power controller market is estimated to be worth USD 130.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to be valued at USD 171.3 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2017 and 2023. The key driving factors for the growth of the SCR power controller market is the rising demand for digitization of SCR power controllers in an industrial environment.

“Three-phase SCR power controllers expected to hold a larger market size, in terms of value, than single-phase power controller during 2017–2023”

Three-phase power controllers have superior load-carrying capacities. High power load systems, such as HVAC systems, are powered using the three-phase power circuit. Most of the industrial applications that include industrial furnaces or heaters use three-phase connections. Thus, the wide acceptance of three-phase controllers across different processes in industries, such as glass, chemicals, metals, food & beverages, and oil & gas, amassed huge installation base globally.

“Phase angle control method likely to dominate the SCR power controller market between 2017 and 2023 owing to the fine resolution of power”

The phase angle control method is very commonly used control method in SCR power controllers. It is commonly used to control fast responding loads, such as tungsten filament lamps or loads in which resistance changes as a function of temperature. The phase angle control method provides a very fine resolution of the power.

“APAC is expected to drive the growth of the SCR power controller market between 2017 and 2023”

APAC is an emerging market for SCR power controllers. Glass, metals, chemicals, and food & beverages industries are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC, which is expected to be led by China and India. The growing demand for glass and emphasis on maintaining food quality are some key factors to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Omron (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries (US), Chromalox (US), Gefran (Italy), JUMO (Germany), Siemens (Germany), and Control Concepts (US) are the major players involved in this market.