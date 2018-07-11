Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities

Summary:

This report studies the Platinum based Cancer Drug market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Platinum based Cancer Drug market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of platinum-based cancer drug developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.29%. In 2017, global revenue of platinum-based cancer drug is nearly 1285 M USD; the actual sales are about 27572 K units.

The major players in global Platinum based Cancer Drug market include

Sanofi

Hengrui Medicine

ASK Pharma

Yi Bai Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Teva

Pfizer

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Mylan

Sun Pharma

Novartis

Debiopharm

Accord Healthcare

SK Chemicals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Platinum based Cancer Drug in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, the Platinum based Cancer Drug market is primarily split into

Cisplatin

Oxaliplatin

Carboplatin

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Colorectal Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Other

