Resonators Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Resonators are electromagnetic or mechanical devices finding popular use in a wide spectrum of clocking applications in manufacturing or fabricating a variety of modern electronics and semiconductor elements. They form key determinant of performance of semiconductor clocks used in a vast range of semiconductor-based devices. Resonators also find extensive applications in various RF/microwave components, including filters and oscillators.

The substantially rising demand for semiconductor-based devices is a noteworthy factor accentuating the growth of the global resonators market. They come in various types and resonate in various frequencies or modes depending on which suitable design components and performance characteristics are determined for their use. For instance, dielectric resonators find significant applications in microwave filters and oscillators.

They can be typically used in applications that need 260 MHz to 26 GHz, notably in satellite-based communication equipment and combiners. In recent decade, the adoption of micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) resonators for replacing quartz resonators in a variety of real-time clock applications in RF circuits has gained traction. The demand for MESM resonators is expected to witness lucrative prospects ahead.

On the promising type of resonators that is emerging to the fore is nanomechanical resonators. The attractiveness of these devices is stoked by their striking mechanical and electrical properties, enabling them to reach exceedingly high frequencies. Nanoresonators find promising applications in fabricating nano-sensors useful in detecting atoms or molecules and devices for transportation of fluids at nano-level.

Substantial research and development activities are underway for increasing the sensitivity of these devices along with improving their response time. Essentially made of carbon nanotubes and graphene sheets, nanoresonators are expected to find promising applications in high-frequency signal processing and novel biological imaging. Furthermore, active industry efforts to realize other novel applications of these nano-resonators, notably for designing lab-on-a-chip device, bode well for the market.

A resonator is a device that shows resonant behavior or resonance. These devices oscillate at specific frequencies known as its resonant frequencies. The oscillations can be of two types – electromagnetic or mechanical. Resonators are useful for generating waves of precise frequencies or to select particular frequencies by using a signal. Musical instruments such as guitars use acoustic resonators that generates sound waves of exact tones when struck at specific strings. Another illustration is the quartz crystals that are used in devices such as quartz watches and radio transmitters, to yield oscillations of very specific frequency.

The growing demand for semiconductor based devices such as clocks, is likely to be one of the major factors that will impact the growth of this market positively. Electronic devices consist of different components that operate at different speeds.

By guaranteeing that the components such as processors run more rapidly, at a speed similar to the other constituents such as chips, these semiconductor clocks aid in maintaining smooth movement in an electronic device, thereby ensuring the proper working of the electronic device. To keep track of device performance, semiconductor clocks use resonators. Increasing demand for semiconductor clocks will consequently drive the growth of the global resonators market over the forecast period.