Turkey Personal Protective Equipment Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

The Turkey personal protective equipment market is projected to witness steady growth over the next four years, states Transparency Market Research in a report, titled “Personal Protective Equipment Market – Turkey Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.” This 98-page research publication is designed to help clients gain sharp insight into the workings of the personal protective equipment market in Turkey and devise profitable and actionable strategies for the future.

Personal protective equipment includes items such as gloves, helmets, high-visibility clothing, eye protection, harnesses, and safety footwear, and protects users against safety or health risks at the workplace. There are several rules and laws in place regarding the mandatory use of personal protective equipment in many industrial settings to prevent accidents.

The Turkey personal protective equipment market is anticipated to register a 7.2% CAGR from 2014 to 2020, with the value increasing from US$784.6 mn in 2013 to US$1.2 bn by 2020. This growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including growing application in several end-use industries and rising concerns regarding occupational safety. Strict worker safety regulations in place in Turkey have also greatly fueled the demand for personal protective equipment. On the down side, the automation of the production process and the availability of inexpensive and low-quality products threaten to hamper the growth of the personal protective equipment market in Turkey.

On the basis of type, the Turkey market for personal protective equipment has been categorized into head protection, protective clothing, professional footwear, hand protection, eye and face protection, hearing protection, respiratory protection, fall protection, and others. In 2013, professional footwear dominated the overall market for personal protective equipment and this segment is anticipated to retain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4098

While the segment of head protection gear also holds a significant share in the personal protective equipment market, the segment of hand protection equipment is projected to expand at the fastest pace from 2014 to 2020 owing to the rising application scope in a number of industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, construction, transportation, and pharmaceuticals.

Based on application, the personal protective equipment market has been segmented into oil and gas, power and energy, food, transportation, real estate and construction, petrochemicals, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and others. Of these, the manufacturing sector held the largest share in 2013 and the petrochemicals sector is expected to be the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period.

By geography, the personal protective equipment market in Turkey is divided into Istanbul and Rest of Turkey. Istanbul accounts for the largest share in the Turkey personal protective equipment market and is likely to continue its lead through 2020 owing to the fact that the city employs a major portion of the total workforce in Turkey. Other cities such as Kayseri, Mersin, and Ankara have also been gaining prominence in recent years owing to increased demand for personal protective equipment.

Get a Custom Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4098

Rahman Industries Ltd., Avon Rubber p.l.c., Elten GmbH, COFRA Holding AG, 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., JAL Group, Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited, and Honeywell Safety Products are some of the leading companies competing in the Turkey personal protective equipment market. These players have been examined in detail in a section of the report that is solely dedicated to the studying the competitive landscape of the personal protective equipment market in Turkey.