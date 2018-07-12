Magnetic field sensor Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

The global magnetic field sensor market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the magnetic field sensor market. The growing demand of magnets and electromagnets which is widely used in automotive and telecom sectors are boosting growth of magnetic field sensor market in this region. The increasing demand of sensors is extensively used in various applications including speed sensing, flow rate sensing, detection, position sensing, and others. In April 2017, Asahi Kasei MicroDevices had announced its product release of 3-axis magnetic sensor for internet of things to captures magnetic fields with vector components.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to proliferation the use of magnetic sensors in automotive and consumer which is driving the magnetic field sensor market growth. The prominent companies such as MEMSIC Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), are providing magnetic field sensor solutions in the market. These major players are investing in manufacturing of magnetic field sensor and providing solution across the world.

The global magnetic field sensor market is expected to reach USD ~ 6 billion at a CAGR of over 8% by the end of the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4986

Major Key Players:

• Asahi Kasei MicroDevices

• MEMSIC

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Allegro MicroSystems

• Analog Devices

• TDK Corporation

• ams AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Infineon Technologies

• Tower Semiconductor Ltd

• Crocus Technology

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• MELEXIX N.V

• Sanken Electric Co.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

• Kohshin Electric

• NVE Corporation

• PASCO Corporations

Segmentation Of Magnetic Field Sensor Market:

The global magnetic field sensor market is segmented into type, range, applications, end-users, and region. The type is further segmented into Hall Effect sensors, magneto resistive sensors, SQUID sensors, fluxgate sensors, and others. Further, the Hall Effect sensors is sub-segmented anisotropic magneto resistive sensors, giant magneto resistive sensors, tunnel magneto resistive sensors and others. The magneto resistive sensors is sub-segmented into hall elements, hall ICs and others. And, the SQUID sensors is sub-segmented low-temperature SQUID, high-temperature SQUID and others. The range are segmented into 10 Gauss (BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors) consoles. The application segment is sub-segmented into speed sensing, flow rate sensing, detection, position sensing, navigation and electronic compass and others. Whereas, the end users segment is sub-segmented transportation, consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial and others sectors. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of magnetic field sensor market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The magnetic field sensor market in this region has a huge demand due to the growing investment in smart devices, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The magnetic field sensor market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging magnetic field sensor market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global magnetic field sensor market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Intended Audience:

Magnetic field sensor companies

Magnetic field sensor providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Brows Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/magnetic-field-sensor-market-4986

Table of Contents

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com