New stabilizers from LANXESS reliably protect plastics against hydrolysis

• Tailor-made monomeric carbodiimides

• Newly designed anti-hydrolysis additives

• Excellent stabilization of thermoplastic polyurethanes

• Improved processing properties

Cologne – The LANXESS Additives business unit is expanding its product range of hydrolysis stabilizers for plastics and polyurethanes with the addition of Stabaxol L, the first product in a new line of innovative, low-emission monomeric carbodiimides.

With Stabaxol L, as with the other new carbodiimides, LANXESS is addressing the trend toward customized anti-hydrolysis agents that are tailor-made for use in individual applications and can thus outstandingly meet requirements with respect to stabilization performance, toxicology, emissions and handling.

Stabaxol L shows outstanding performance when used in the polyester/polylactone polyols, thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) and other PU elastomers. In particular its use in the polyurethane applications leads to an extension of the service life of the final article under moist and warm operating conditions.

Stabaxol L is supplied in liquid form. It can be processed very easily as it does not have to be pre-heated in the production process, has low viscosity at room temperature and is thus easy to meter uniformly.

Typical applications include cable sheathing, shoe systems, rollers, PU hot/cold casting systems, engineering injection moldings and electronic housings.