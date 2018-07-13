10th International Conference On Geriatrics Nursing and Palliative Care

It’s our pleasure to invite all the participants from all over the world to attend the 10th International Conference on Geriatric Nursing & Palliative Care which is held during Nov 19-20, 2018 at Paris, France

The main theme of our conference is ” Pre and Post Life-Lets Make it Happier for Them and Their Family ” which covers a wide range of critically important sessions.

Geriatric Conference primarily aims at providing relief from pain and a certain care measure guidelines, wherein the cure seems to be almost impossible, which typically happens in the case of oncology and associated terminal illness.

Geriatric Conference aims to bring together worldwide distinguished geriatricians, geriatric nurses, general physicians, academic professionals, students of the relative fields in the universities , Public Health professionals, Social care providers, Academic scientists, Industry researchers, Scholars, dentists excluding many others of associated fields on account of exchanging relevant scientific pros and cons. Attending International conference is for the Professional Development and to understand the current state of research and the challenges to future discovery concurrent to the field of Geriatric Nursing and Palliative Care.

Conference Highlights

Hospice and Palliative Care

Palliative Drugs and Medication

Psychiatric Palliative Care

Oncological and Terminal Palliative Care

Neonatal & Pediatric Palliative Care

Palliative Care Management

Biology of Aging

Geriatrics Associated Neurocognitive Disorders

Aging Associated Dementia

Geriatric Care

Medication Profile Assessment

Management of Aging Care

Older Abuse and Aging Process

Why to attend geriatrics 2018 or Geriatric Conference?

Exchange of thoughts and human framework with famous geriatricians, gerontologists, human services providers, other than specific medical attendants and scientists from more than 40 nations.

Discussing out methods for quality enhancements and activities that may be actualized into training to enhance the heath care standards.

Chit-chatting out ways to collaborate in putting quality and associated care initiatives, throughout the geriatric and gerontology research.

Access to a core audience of professionals and decision makers and can increase visibility with the help of branding and networking at the conference.

Get to know and discuss out the key news and challenges associated, with senior level speakers.

Through presentations, panel discussions, round table discussions and associated workshops, wherein every topic can be covered from top to bottom from global macro-issues to strategies and further to tactical issues.

If you have any sorts of queries or doubts, please feel free to drop us a mail at : ryanjohannsongeriatrics2018@gmail.com

or you may opt to drop a mail at : geriatricnursing@aol.com

you may also visit our official webpage: https://geriatricsnursing.nursingconference.com

we would be extremely pleased and honored to help you.