Personal Care Packaging Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2019

Personal care packaging consists of various packaging options used to store personal care products such as soap, shampoo, oils, body lotions, and other cosmetics. While these items can be packaged in relatively simple materials such as paper or plastic, many personal care products require the packaging to be designed in such a way that not only is the product kept safe from damage, but it is also easy to remove and use. This necessitates the usage of bottles, pumps, or sprays for personal care packaging.

The global market for personal care packaging is expected to be driven by the rising demand for personal care products. Skin care and hair care products are particularly in demand in developed as well as developing economies. The rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries has benefitted the personal care packaging market massively, as it has allowed consumers to splurge on luxuries such as personal care products.

Rising awareness about the high levels of pollution in many developing countries and their adverse effect on skin and hair health is also a major factor propelling the global personal care products market, indirectly driving the market for personal care packaging.

Accordingly, Asia Pacific held a dominant share in the global personal care packaging market in 2012. The rising urbanization in Asia Pacific is expected to keep the share of the region high in the coming years. North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific in the regional hierarchy of the global personal care packaging market. The Asia Pacific market for personal care packaging is expected to be valued at US$14.3 bn by 2020.

Skin care and hair care were the largest application segments of the personal care packaging market in 2012, with the former emerging as the dominant segment. Since the skin and hair are left exposed to the elements as the first line of defense of the human body, the effects of pollution, UV rays, and other contaminants on them are the most conspicuous. Hair care products are expected to be the fastest growing application segment of the global personal care packaging market in the coming years due to the rising attention paid by almost all demographics to the health and appearance of hair.

By product type, the report projects the flexible packaging and rigid plastics segments to continue their dominance in the global personal care packaging market in the coming years. The two segments collectively accounted for around 80% of the global personal care packaging market in 2012, a level of dominance expected to remain largely unchanged in the forecast period. Paper, glass, and metal are the other major types of personal care packaging products in the global market.

On the competitive front, the report profiles and describes the operations of major players in the global personal care packaging market, such as Amcor Ltd., Saint Gobain, Bemic Company, Inc., and Mondi. According to TMR analysts, the high scale of fragmentation of the global personal care packaging market is expected to remain unchanged in the coming years.