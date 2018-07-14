Fulham and EnOcean Collaborate to Add Self-Powered Easyfit Switches to Bluetooth LED Lighting Ecosystem

Joint Effort Results in Use of Bluetooth Mesh to Connect Self-powered Wireless BLE Switches with New Family of Wirelessly Controlled LED Drivers.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, and EnOcean, a world leader in energy harvesting wireless technology, today announced a new initiative to add EnOcean’s self-powered, wireless Easyfit switches to Fulham’s new Bluetooth mesh lighting control ecosystem.

Fulham recently demonstrated the first of a new family of Bluetooth® mesh-enabled, wireless LED products at Lightfair 2018. The new wireless LED products include a 40W constant current driver with an intelligent wireless control dongle, and a Bluetooth bridge that can adapt any 0-10V LED luminaire to support Bluetooth mesh. Fulham’s new Bluetooth mesh LED products are SIG-qualified, support bidirectional communications, and support for third-party Bluetooth products.

Self-powered wireless wall switches for Bluetooth lighting control systems from EnOcean enable the development of maintenance-free, ready-to-use LED lighting applications. The self-powered Easyfit switches are already deployed in hundreds of thousands of projects worldwide, making LED lighting solutions more energy-efficient, more flexible, and lower in cost.

What makes Easyfit switches special is that they use the energy harvesting principle, in which energy is obtained from the surroundings to supply self-powered wireless sensor networks. The modules are based on miniaturized energy converters that convert motion, light or temperature differences into electrical energy. Therefore, wireless Easyfit switches are maintenance-free due to no batteries, freely positionable and allow flexible control as well as intuitive usage.

“This agreement with EnOcean demonstrates the power of vendor cooperation,” said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing for Fulham. “Switches are an essential part of any lighting system and with this announcements, our customers now have self-powered, plug-and-play Bluetooth switches that can be installed anywhere, without additional wiring or batteries. As wireless lighting technology continues to evolve we will see more demand for flexible and maintenance-free products like EnOcean’s Easyfit switch.”

“Although today’s mobile electronic devices are incredible tools for controlling lighting, the switch is still the most natural and intuitive interface between lighting and users. Therefore, our self-powered Easyfit switches combined with Fulham’s Bluetooth products enables innovative wireless LED lighting solutions. These are easy to install, maintenance-free applications for modern lighting control based on our proven energy harvesting technology,” said Troy Davis, Sales Director, EnOcean Inc.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com, @FulhamUSA or @FulhamEurope.

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology marketed under the brand names Dolphin and Easyfit. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets maintenance-free wireless sensor solutions for batteryless applications in the Internet of Things, which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and outdoor environmental monitoring. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, energy-efficient electronics and reliable wireless technology for open wireless standards like EnOcean, Zigbee and Bluetooth®. Leading product manufacturers have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for the past 15 years and have installed the products in several hundreds of thousands of buildings around the world.

About Easyfit by EnOcean

Easyfit is a brand of EnOcean GmbH, the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology. Easyfit products are self-powered switches and sensors that use wireless standards such as EnOcean and Bluetooth to make LED lighting solutions more energy-efficient, more flexible and lower in cost. The Easyfit products are based on miniaturized energy converters, ultra-low power electronics and robust radio technology in open standards. For more information, please visit http://www.easyfit-controls.com.