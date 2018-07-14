Masalasoft Released myOffice – Microsoft Office Edition and Word Processor Version 2.2

Another latest and action-packed update is announced by the leader in mobile consumer apps “Masalasoft (Pvt) Limited”, which is myOffice – Microsoft Office Edition, Office Viewer, Word Processor and PDF Maker, Version 2.2 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The application features a Rich Text Editor, Document Manager, PDF Expert, Spreadsheets, Document Scanner, Voice Recorder, PDF Converter, File Manager and a Cloud Sharing Framework through which users can flawlessly work with cloud based storage systems like Dropbox and Google Drive.

The users of myOffice can create professional quality documents in Open Standard Format that can be Viewed or Edited in Adobe PDF, Microsoft Word, Open Office or any other Standard Word Processing Application. The App also features a high quality viewer for Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, PDF, Text and a wide variety of Image file formats. Users can download files from virtually anywhere: from the internet, from a computer through a USB cable or from an external file management system like Dropbox or Google Docs.

What’s New in Version 2.2?

• Documents Scanner

• Fax documents from within the app

• Create/Edit Spreadsheets

• Box and Sugar-Sync integration

“Smart Phones have the potential to change the way we live our lives,” said Irfan Farooqi, the Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing for Masalasoft (Pvt) Limited.”

“With more and more computing power and rich hardware capability in smart phones, the innovation in applications is taking the benefits of mobile technology directly to common users. Our next generation of mobile business apps aims to take the burden of content management off from the users by creating amazingly simple mobile interfaces for our customers.”

Key Features:

+ Create and Edit Rich Text Documents on your iPhone or iPad.

+ Create and Edit Spreadsheets

+ Scan documents and convert to PDF

+ Create Hand-Written notes and draw Sketches

+ Create Voice Memos

+ Transfer files to or from your PC or Mac wirelessly or through USB

+ Work on your documents even when you are not connected to the internet.

+ Send documents as EMAIL ATTACHMENTS

+ Synch your documents with Dropbox, Google Drive, Sky Drive or FTP.

+ View Word & Excel files (Office 2007/2008/2010)

+ VIEW PowerPoint, PDF, iWork, Text, .RTF, and more!

+ Open & Edit files created through this app from any 3rd party app that supports the “Open In” feature

+ Create or Download Documents from anywhere and carry it with you wherever you go

About Masalasoft:

Masalasoft (Pvt) Limited is a software development and IT consulting firm which aims and objectives are to help its customers effectively execute, manage and support their Product Lifecycle Management, Engineering Services and Enterprise Application Programs.

Product Download Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myoffice-microsoft-office/id785157453?mt=8

Email: masalasotapps@gmail.com

Facebook@Masalasoftapps

Twitter@MasalsoftApps